Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Eddie Howe’s side were handed their first Champions League defeat of the season against their Bundesliga opponents with a Felix Nmecha strike just before half-time securing all three points for the visitors. Although they can take pride in their efforts on a wet night at St James’ Park where the result could have gone either way, Newcastle will be rueing their luck with two further injury blows adding to an almighty headache for Eddie Howe.

Both Alexander Isak and Jacob Murphy went off injured against Dortmund whilst Elliot Anderson missed the match entirely through injury. Sandro Tonali has also since been handed a 10-month ban from football, meaning he is ineligible to play until the beginning of next season.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Here, we take a look at the very latest injury and suspension news and when Newcastle United can expect to see these players back in action:

Sandro Tonali (suspension from football)

Tonali has been handed a 10-month ban from football. This suspension ruled the midfielder out of action for the rest of the season, next summer’s European Championship and the opening couple of weeks of next season.

Tonali will be able to train with Newcastle however and is eligible to play in any friendly games they have between now and the end of his ban. The 23-year-old has featured in 12 times in all competitions for the Magpies since his move from AC Milan in the summer.

Estimated return date = next season

Harvey Barnes (foot)

Barnes picked up a foot injury at Bramall Lane last month and has not featured for the Magpies since that day. He is expected to be out until the new year with Howe revealing that although the ‘unusual’ injury didn’t require surgery, the former Leicester City man will be missing for a number of months.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Howe said: “No surgery required which is good news but his foot is now in a boot. It’s an injury underneath his toe and he’s now starting his recovery.

“I think he’s going to be quite sedated for a period of time because he’s got to rest and give it every chance to recover and then we have to build him up slowly.”

Estimated return date = January 2024

Harvey Barnes has been absent since the win over Sheffield United at Bramall Lane.

Alexander Isak (groin)

Isak limped-off against Borussia Dortmund after suffering a recurrence of a groin injury that hampered him during the last international break. Although the injury isn’t thought to be serious, the Sweden international isn’t expected to return until after the November international break.

Estimated return date = Chelsea (h) - November 25

Jacob Murphy (shoulder)

Murphy latest just moments on the pitch on Wednesday night before suffering what appeared to be a dislocated shoulder. Murphy played a crucial role in their win over Crystal Palace at the weekend and Howe has revealed he is ‘worried’ about the extent of the winger’s injury. Howe said: “Jacob looks like a dislocation of his shoulder so we're more worried about Jacob.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I'm absolutely devastated for him. We'll wait and see how bad it is but he's been such a big player for us playing in different positions.”

Estimated return date = unknown

Elliot Anderson (back)

Anderson missed the defeat to Dortmund with a back injury. The 20-year-old has featured fairly regularly for the Magpies this season but faces some time on the sidelines.

Speaking about Anderson’s injury - and the club’s general injury situation following Wednesday’s game, Howe said: “Yeah, it looks like he [Anderson] has got a back problem so he's probably going to be missing a few weeks.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It is [looking really stretched],” admitted The Magpies’ boss. “It's a strange one because you look at Murph's injury and Elliot's, they're quite difficult injuries to get your head around.

“They happen and you have to adjust and that's all you can do, you can't sit here and analyse it too much. It's a case of right, get on with it.

“We'll group the players, massive game at Wolves ahead, we're still in a very good position in the Champions League and a very good position in the Premier League. We've made a positive start and every player in the squad is vitally important and we need to pull them together in this moment.”

Estimated return date = Chelsea (h) - November 25

Sven Botman (knee)

Botman has missed Newcastle’s last few games with a knee-injury. The Dutchman hasn’t featured since netting his first Magpies goal during their demolition of Sheffield United at Bramall Lane last month.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Botman is expected to miss a few more games but there are hopes that he can return at some point before the next set of international games. With five games coming up in the next three weeks, Botman’s return to fitness could be a priceless asset for Howe.

Estimated return date = Borussia Dortmund (a) - November 7

Emil Krafth (ACL)

Krafth has been sidelined for over a year after suffering an ACL injury against Tranmere Rovers in the Carabao Cup in August of last year. He is yet to feature in a matchday squad for the Magpies this season but was able to play for the Under-21’s as he steps up his recovery.

With Tino Livramento and Kieran Trippier ahead of him, Krafth may struggle to regain a starting spot in Howe’s team, however, the club’s growing injury crisis means a quick return to football for the Sweden international will be most welcome.