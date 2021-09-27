Steve Bruce has seen his side record back-to-back 1-1 draws and this week, they prepare to face Wolves in a fixture that has seen each of their last five Premier League encounters end in that same scoreline.

Wolves recorded their second league win of the Bruno Lage-era on Sunday, defeating Southampton 1-0, however, in the league they are yet to win a game or score a goal at home.

Here, we take you through everything you need to know ahead of Wolves and Newcastle United:

Jacob Murphy's goal at Molineux rescued a point for Newcastle United against Wolves last season (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

When is Wolves v Newcastle United?

The Premier League fixture between Wolves and Newcastle United takes place on Saturday October 2, 2021. Kick-off is at 3pm at Molineux Stadium.

How can I watch Wolves v Newcastle United?

Unfortunately, because the game between Wolves and Newcastle United is a Saturday 3pm kick-off, there is no way to watch the game on TV in the United Kingdom.

Full commentary of the game will be provided by BBC Newcastle.

The Shields Gazette will also bring you coverage of the game through Miles Starforth - where we will also bring you team news as well as pre-match and post-match reaction.

What is the latest team news?

Newcastle will definitely be without Callum Wilson, Martin Dubravka, Paul Dummett, Freddie Woodman and Jonjo Shelvey for Saturday’s game.

Jamaal Lascelles is a doubt having picked up an injury last week with United boss Bruce saying on Friday:

“It’s a muscle. It happened late in the game. He tried (to train) yesterday, and no good, so I would think it would be another couple of weeks with a muscle strain.”

Joe Willock, on the other hand, had been a doubt for this game but after surprisingly being selected to play against Watford, and then completing over 80 minutes, he should be available for selection.

Bruno Lage’s side on the other hand will be without Rayan Ait-Nouri, Jonny Otto, Pedro Neto and new-signing Yerson Mosquera who was injured on debut against Tottenham.

What are the betting odds?

Wolves win: 8/13

Draw: 29/10

Newcastle United win: 17/4

All odds are correct at the time of writing. Over 18s only. Please gamble responsibly and Be Gamble Aware. www.begambleaware.org.

