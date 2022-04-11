Wor Flags issue statement to Newcastle United fans following 'misunderstandings' against Wolves
Newcastle United supporters group Wor Flags have issued a statement addressing recent ‘misunderstandings’ amongst fans.
Friday’s 1-0 win over Wolverhampton Wanderers at St James’s Park saw all four corners of the ground take part in the Wor Flags display for the first time.
Newcastle co-owner Mehrdad Ghodoussi was one of the hundreds in attendance waving flags and creating a great atmosphere ahead of the game.
Wor Flags displays have been synonymous with the Newcastle matchday experience at St James’s Park since the club’s takeover back in October and its endorsement from the vast majority of fans and the new owners has seen it go from strength to strength in recent months.
But it is dependent on fan cooperation in order to be successful, which has led to a few so-called ‘misunderstandings’ as a minority of supporters have taken the flags home opposed to leaving them in the ground as intended.
Wor Flags is a fan funded group dedicated to creating, in their own words, ‘displays at St James's Park that are worthy of this great club’.
And the group has addressed the recent concerns regarding fans taking flags away from the ground after matches.
A Twitter statement read: “We’d like to thank everyone who has tried to help in retrieving any flags taken home after the game on Friday.
"We don’t want to see anyone banned or abused for doing so, more just politely reminded that they should remain in the stadium for future use.
“There may be some fans who turn up with their own flags, we’d hate for people to feel like they couldn’t bring their own. We’ll be attempting to come up with a system that prevents any future misunderstandings.
“To any fans that have taken them home, and it is a very small minority, please bring them back to the next game. They are bought by fans to help create an atmosphere at St James’ Park.
“Sharing this far and wide would be greatly appreciated. Howay the Lads!”
Newcastle’s next home match is against Leicester City on Sunday (2:15pm kick-off) before they host Crystal Palace the following Wednesday (7:45pm kick-off).