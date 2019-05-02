Wor Flags set to unveil stunning Newcastle United surfer flag

Wor Flags will unveil their biggest surfer flag yet at Newcastle United's final home game of the season.

Members of the fans group travelled to Poland this week to bring the £15,000 flag back to Tyneside for the penultimate game of the Premier League campaign.

The surfer, which was crowd-funded in just three weeks, will cover the whole of the Gallowgate End before Saturday night's home fixture against Liverpool.

Wor Flags have orchestrated a series of stunning flag displays this season, and two supporters travelled to Poland in a van to collect their latest flag, which weighs 54 stone.

It is said to be the largest ever seen at a stadium in Europe and also features the names of all the supporters who paid for it.

A previous banner.

Wor Flags – who will test the flag at St James's Park tomorrow night ahead of the televised game – live tweeted their journey to Poland.

They tweeted: "The surfer is in our possession and we are on our way back to Germany! Can’t wait to get back to Newcastle now!"

Wor Flags added: "It was great to see the set up of how this huge surfer was made.

"It’s incredibly heavy and was a bit of a job getting it in the van. We’ll be testing it on Friday night ready for Saturday."

Wor Flags hope the atmosphere will replicate that against Tottenham Hotspur three years ago, when Newcastle fans persuaded Rafa Benitez to stay at St James's Park in the wake of relegation from the Premier League on an emotional afternoon.

Benitez, United's manager, is out of contract on June 30.

Newcastle are 13th in the Premier League table, while second-placed Liverpool are a point behind leaders Manchester City.