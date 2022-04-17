Wor Flags displays have been a staple of the matchday experience at St James’s since the club was taken over back in October.

And ahead of Easter Sunday’s home match against Leicester City, a flag in the Gallowgate End showed former Newcastle striker David Kelly celebrating his crucial late winner against Portsmouth that stopped The Magpies being relegated to the third tier of English football for the first time in their history.

The flag was accompanied by the quote ‘Kelly! That’ll do. You cannot put a price on that goal.’

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The goal was scored on April 25, 1992 in what was Newcastle’s final home match of the campaign.

Kevin Keegan’s side would go on to secure promotion to the Premier League the following season and compete as one of the best clubs in England for the best part of the 90s.