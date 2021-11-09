World-class striker 'turns down' Newcastle United move as Magpies 'eye' West Ham-linked defender

Karim Benzema… turns down Magpies move

Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema is said to have rejected the chance to join Newcastle’s new Saudi-led revolution.

Yes, you read that right. Spanish publication El Nacional claims the French star has snubbed the Magpies’ interest.

Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema. (Photo by PIERRE-PHILIPPE MARCOU/AFP via Getty Images)

Indeed, Benzema would only consider leaving the La Liga giants for Paris Saint-Germain.

Although Newcastle have one of the richest owners in world football, it’s still hard to process the club being linked with world-class stars.

Magpies join Duje Caleta-Car race

Newcastle have joined West Ham in the race for Marseille star Duje Caleta-Car, Calciomercato reports.

The Croatian has been frequently linked with a move to the Hammers, but they could now face competition from the Magpies.

Caleta-Car’s contract expires in 2023, which may tempt the French club into selling soon, otherwise risk losing him for free.

The 25-year-old did not feature in any of Marseille’s first five league games before playing in six of their last eight.

Aaron Ramsey could leave Juventus on free transfer

Reported Newcastle target Aaron Ramsey could leave Juventus for free in January.

That’s according to Italian publication Calciomercato, who claims Juve are considering removing the 30-year-old from their wage bill.

The former Arsenal midfielder’s wages stand at around £8.5million per year, despite not playing a single minute since September.

Newcastle are among the clubs happy to meet the player’s high salary demands.

Ramsey, to leave the Serie A club before 2023, would “expects” a rich severance package.

