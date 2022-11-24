World Cup 2022: England deliver clear Harry Kane injury update with Callum Wilson ready

Kane grabbed two assists before taking a knock to his foot and being withdrawn in place of Newcastle United striker Callum Wilson. The 30-year-old’s introduction meant it was the first time England had two Newcastle players on the pitch at a World cup match since they were knocked out by Argentina in France 1998 (Alan Shearer and David Batty) as Kieran Trippier took the captain’s armband off Kane for the closing stages.

Wilson marked his World Cup debut with an assist for Jack Grealish in emphatic win. Afterwards, the Three Lions were dealt a potential blow as it was revealed Kane would require a scan on the knock he picked up during the match.

The Tottenham Hotspur striker’s injury wasn’t thought to be serious as he continued to train ahead of Friday’s match against USA (7pm kick-off). If he were deemed not fit to start on Friday, Wilson would be ready to deputise.

England captain Harry Kane (l) alongside John Stones, Harry Maguire , Callum Wilson, Bukayo Sako and Eric Dier during the England Training session at Al Wakrah Stadium on November 17, 2022 in Doha, Qatar. (Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images)

On the eve of the match, Southgate quashed any potential fears by declaring Kane ‘good’ to start.

"Harry is fine,” Southgate said. “He has worked slightly separately from the group but all good for Friday night. He had a scan [on Wednesday] to make sure everything is fine.