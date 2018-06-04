World Cup heartache for Matz Sels ahead of his return to Newcastle

Matz Sels has been left out of Belgium's World Cup squad.

The Newcastle United goalkeeper – who spent the season on loan at Anderlecht – had been included in Roberto Martinez's provisional group.

However, Sels didn't make the final 23-man squad.

Martinez is taking Thibaut Courtois, Simon Mignolet, Koen Casteels to the World Cup in Russia.

Sels, signed from Gent two years ago, lost his place to Karl Darlow early in the club's 2016-17 Championship campaign after an unsteady start to his career at the club.

And United manager Rafa Benitez – who last month signed Martin Dubravka on a permanent deal from Sparta Prague – will listen to offers for the 26-year-old this summer.

Sels spoke about his future in April.

“I want to know if the club wants to keep me," said Sels. "But I have not closed the chapter on Newcastle. I remain very grateful to Rafa Benitez for hiring me. “