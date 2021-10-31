World Cup winner is latest superstar linked with Newcastle United, Everton and Wolves hold talks with Manchester United midfielder

Newcastle have been linked with a move for a German world cup winner and a hot prospect from the EFL Championship

Meanwhile, there’s still plenty of rumours flying around away from the pitch as the month of October comes to an end and the January transfer window fast approaches.

Newcastle United continue to dominate the rumour mill and have been linked with another massive name in a World Cup winning midfielder from Real Madrid.

The Saudi-Arabia backed club will face competition from Tottenham Hotspur in January in a bid to sign Burnley’s England international defender while Spurs are also though to be in competition with Leeds United for a La Liga striker.

Liverpool will let goalkeeper Loris Karius, who has not played since the 2018 Champions League final, leave on a free transfer in January (The Mirror)

Liverpool are also looking to Spain for a new striker, potentially eyeing up a Real Madrid hitman who is currently on loan in Germany while Jurgen Klopp will let a player who has not featured for the club since 2018 leave in January and Crystal Palace are also looking to ship out one of their flops in the new year.

Manchester City are sweating over the future of one of their brightest young prospects with Liverpool and Manchester United hoping to lure him away from the Etihad while a host of Premier League clubs are keeping tabs on a Championship stand out who was on Brentford’s radar in the summer.