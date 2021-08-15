'Worryingly exposed' - Newcastle United player ratings from opening Premier League defeat to West Ham

Steve Bruce's side deservedly led 2-1 at half-time after goals from Callum Wilson and Jacob Murphy.
However, the Magpies fell apart after the break. Said Benrahma equalised, Tomas Soucek’s followed up Michail Antonio’s saved penalty before the latter added a fourth.
Our writer Jordan Cronin was at St James’s Park – and here’s how he rated each Newcastle player:
