NEWCASTLE UPON TYNE, ENGLAND - AUGUST 15: Callum Wilson of Newcastle United looks dejected as he is substituted during the Premier League match between Newcastle United and West Ham United at St. James Park on August 15, 2021 in Newcastle upon Tyne, England. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

'Worryingly exposed' - Newcastle United player ratings from opening Premier League defeat to West Ham

Newcastle United suffered a second-half collapse in their Premier League opener against West Ham United.

By Jordan Cronin
Sunday, 15th August 2021, 4:51 pm

Steve Bruce's side deservedly led 2-1 at half-time after goals from Callum Wilson and Jacob Murphy.

However, the Magpies fell apart after the break. Said Benrahma equalised, Tomas Soucek’s followed up Michail Antonio’s saved penalty before the latter added a fourth.

Our writer Jordan Cronin was at St James’s Park – and here’s how he rated each Newcastle player:

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Newcastle United coverage 365 days a year.

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription; sign up here.

Your support is much appreciated. Richard Mennear, Football Clubs Editor

1. Freddie Woodman - 6

Initially saved Antonio’s penalty before Soucek tapped home the follow-up. Could do nothing about the goals after his defence was exposed.

Photo: Ian MacNicol

Buy photo

2. Jacob Murphy - 7

Scored a great header from Ritchie’s cross and attacked with intent. Conceded penalty to Fornals, which looked a harsh one on the replay.

Photo: Michael Regan

Buy photo

3. Emil Krafth - 5

Provided a decent balance to the defence in the first-half, allowing Murphy to push forward. After the break however, the Swede couldn’t deal with West Ham’s overload.

Photo: Ian MacNicol

Buy photo

4. Federico Fernandez - 6

Played in the centre of the three. A good first-half but again, was a part of a defence that was worryingly exposed after half-time.

Photo: Charlotte Tattersall

Buy photo
Premier LeagueWest HamJordan CroninRichard Mennear
Next Page
Page 1 of 4