'Worryingly exposed' - Newcastle United player ratings from opening Premier League defeat to West Ham

Steve Bruce's side deservedly led 2-1 at half-time after goals from Callum Wilson and Jacob Murphy.

However, the Magpies fell apart after the break. Said Benrahma equalised, Tomas Soucek’s followed up Michail Antonio’s saved penalty before the latter added a fourth.

Our writer Jordan Cronin was at St James’s Park – and here’s how he rated each Newcastle player:

1. Freddie Woodman - 6 Initially saved Antonio’s penalty before Soucek tapped home the follow-up. Could do nothing about the goals after his defence was exposed. Photo: Ian MacNicol Buy photo

2. Jacob Murphy - 7 Scored a great header from Ritchie’s cross and attacked with intent. Conceded penalty to Fornals, which looked a harsh one on the replay. Photo: Michael Regan Buy photo

3. Emil Krafth - 5 Provided a decent balance to the defence in the first-half, allowing Murphy to push forward. After the break however, the Swede couldn’t deal with West Ham’s overload. Photo: Ian MacNicol Buy photo

4. Federico Fernandez - 6 Played in the centre of the three. A good first-half but again, was a part of a defence that was worryingly exposed after half-time. Photo: Charlotte Tattersall Buy photo