Bruce’s position in charge of the Magpies has been under increased pressure since the arrival of the club’s new owners after the completion of a takeover by the Public Investment Fund of Saudi Arabia, fronted by Amanda Staveley.

Staveley was in attendance at St James’s Park on Sunday as Bruce’s side surrendered an early lead against Tottenham Hotspur.

Magpies supporters have long since wanted Burce’s reign to come to an end after a disappointing two-year spell in charge.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Steve Bruce has left Newcastle United (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

And Newcastle fans have already had their say on social media at the breaking news.

@sugg_will: It was a matter of time. I think he gets a lot of undeserved stick, seems like a genuinely good bloke

@LukeJF92: Thanks for nothing Steve Bruce #goodnight #28wins #41loses

@NUFCOpinion1892: Brilliant News! He was just going to be a negative presence, hopefully get a new manager in over next couple of weeks who can steady the ship and keep us up! #NUFC

@MikeShanahan77: ITS FINALLY HAPPENED #NUFC #CANSSSS

@ToonUnify: Onwards and upwards #nufc

@ninenufc: The relief. Now we get started @NUFC

@Man_about_Toon: FINALLY he's out. Thank god for that. Worst manager I can remember at #NUFC (call it a draw with Kinnear). We are well shot of him #BruceOut

@S_McCormick95: Finally much needed clarity on Steve Bruce’s position but if Graeme Jones is leading the team on an interim basis, why on earth was this decision not made prior to the Tottenham game? #NUFC

@21Milner: And regardless of who replaces him, one thing I can say for certain and that’s that he was taking us down. One of the worst managers I have ever seen. #NUFC

@estechco: As nice a guy as we are told he is, he should never have been the our manager in a million years. Symptomatic of everything that was wrong with Ashley's reign at #NUFC

@DJPFilms: #Cans part 2! About time! Bruceball is no more! #NUFC

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Newcastle United coverage 365 days a year.

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription; sign up here.