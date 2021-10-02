Steve Bruce, Manager of Newcastle United. (Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images)

The Magpies are still yet to win a game in the Premier League this season, and their slow start has left them just one place above the relegation zone after six top flight outings.

By contrast, Wanderers have found some form of late, winning two of their last three matches. Last weekend, they had Raul Jimenez to thank for their three points against Southampton, with the Mexican bulldozing his way through the Saints’ backline to find the back of the net.

And while Merson has expressed his admiration for the forward’s efforts, the former Arsenal man is still of the opinion that Steve Bruce’s men can take something from their trip to Molineux.

Speaking to Metro, he said: “What a goal Raul Jimenez scored last weekend in the Premier League, wow! For someone who hasn’t scored a goal in a really long time to do something like that was unbelievable – he was as cool as the other side of a pillow!

“Newcastle United drew 1-1 with Watford last week and I just get the feeling that this one will end all square as well. When I look at Wolves and Newcastle, there is not a lot between them, so I can’t split them at the moment.

“I’m going for a 1-1 draw. Allan Saint-Maximin will cause Wolves problems, but I think this game ends level.”