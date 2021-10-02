'Wow' - Sky pundit claims Steve Bruce will have been 'livid' with Newcastle United player after 'outrageous' incident

Jacob Murphy of Newcastle United. (Photo by Alex Morton/Getty Images)

With moments left to play and the scores tied at 1-1, the Toon forward raced through the hear of the defence at Vicarage Road before attempting to lob a shot over Hornets keeper Ben Foster.

Unfortunately for the 26-year-old, however, his contact was poor, and his effort ultimately proved to be a tame one which the veteran stopper dealt with easily.

Murphy’s failure to find the back of the net meant that the Magpies’ wait for a first Premier League victory of the season had to go on, and looking back on the incident ahead of the Toon Army’s clash with Wolves on Saturday, Dawson was quick to criticise the attacker.

Speaking on Soccer Saturday, the former Tottenham defender said: “There were so many opportunities to take the game.

"They [Newcastle] played well – it wasn’t just the chances they had and missed, they played good football. They played with intensity. They worked their socks off.

"This one [Murphy’s miss], this is outrageous. I could not believe what Jacob Murphy did there.

"You talk about goalscorers – I’ve never been in that position – just put your foot through it, put it either side. If you miss, you miss. Anyone can miss a chance, but don’t miss a chance like that.