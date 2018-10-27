'Wrong decision AGAIN!': Newcastle fans react as Rafa Benitez makes a huge selection call at Southampton

Rafa Benitez has named an unchanged side as Newcastle United prepare to take on Southampton.

But that means there is no place in the starting line-up for fit-again Salomon Rondon, who is forced to settle for a place on the bench.

And the Spaniard's decision has split Newcastle fans, who have been quick to react to the team news via social media.

Here's the best of their responses:

@rossgranota said: "Honestly can you just play Joselu instead of Perez please i cant handle perez anymore"

But @gems_endgame argued: "All the Perez haters, who else can play as a number 10?! If Rafa wants to play with someone behind Muto instead of two up top, he's the only player who can."

@Dodd1983 posted: "Same team that got beat off brighton at home. Poor decision by Rafa AGAIN"

@dellynel tweeted: "At least ki is on the bench lets see what the kid is made of and bring him on to play along with muto and rondon"

@tbjg_ suggested: "If things are going south come half time Rafa needs to adapt and use all 3 of our attackers early enough in the second half so they can settle into the game and actually make an impact"

@JBryan2002 commented: "0-0 incoming with 0 shots as the players won’t be allowed to cross the half way line"

@pjdoc said: "I’m no Brian Clough but maybe we should try a different approach than whipping 100 crosses into two lads that are 5’8”."

@lynchie78 added: "he should have gone for 2 up top imo! I'm going to be optimistic and say we will not lose today."

The full teams are below:

NEWCASTLE UNITED: Dubravka; Yedlin, Lascelles, Fernandez, Dummett; Shelvey, Diame; Ritchie, Perez, Kenedy; Muto. Subs: Darlow, Manquillo, Schar, Ki, Atsu, Joselu, Rondon

SOUTHAMPTON: McCarthy; Cedric, Stephens, Hoedt, Bertrand; Redmond, Romeu, Lemina, Elyounoussi; Ings, Austin.

