'Ya silly Mackem' - Newcastle United fans mock Jordan Pickford's comical error at Liverpool

Jordan Pickford's late blunder cost Everton a point at Anfield on Sunday evening - and Newcastle United fans were quick to rub salt into the wounds.

The ex-Sunderland goalkeeper's comical error in sixth minute of added time prevented the Toffees from earning an impressive point in the Merseyside derby, which sparked plenty of social media reaction from across the world.

Following an airlifted shot by defender Virgil Van Dijk, the 24-year-old wanted the ground to swallow him up after unnecessarily saving the shot that was heading over the crossbar, allowing Divock Origi to head into an empty net.

Among that social media reaction was, of course, plenty of Newcastle fans, who mocked his Sunderland roots, though remembered that it is the Magpies who Pickford next faces.

Such reaction brought a mix of laughter from the Geordie-faithful alongside some scepticism, suggesting Newcastle could be in for a Pickford backlash when the pair meet at Goodison Park on Wednesday evening.

Here is the best Newcastle reaction:

@NUFC_Archive: "Best line of the weekend: 'Jordan Pickford has egg on his face'"

@jwstumpy: "Well done Jordan Pickford made my day #NUFC"

@Percycola: "It’s absolutely nailed on that Jordan Pickford will have the game of his life on Wednesday against #NUFC"

@mickmar29: "Jordan Pickford howler gifts Liverpool three points."Get the rave on" #nufc"

@MatthewMohanCNA: "Hush now Pickford. Couldn’t have happened to a better bloke. #NUFC #LIVEVE"

@YedlinNUFC: "AHAHAHA "IMAGINE THINKING PICKFORD IS BETTER THAN DUBRAVKA"

@KarlMuirhead: "Could Pickford not have waited a couple of days to do that #nufc"

@Optimistoon: "Beautiful Pickford assist. Let's hope he gifts us another one on Weds. #NUFC"

@andrew14ad: "So bloody Pickford could not wait to throw one in till Wednesday when #NUFC play next....Now he will play a worldie"

@gibgod: "lol Jordan Pickford ya silly mackem"