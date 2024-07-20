Yankuba Minteh hidden Newcastle United transfer clause revealed following £33m move to Brighton
This comes after the 19-year-old completed a £33million club record transfer from Newcastle United late last month. Without making an appearance for The Magpies, Minteh becomes the club’s third most expensive player sale behind Elliot Anderson and Andy Carroll (both £35million).
The sale of Minteh helped Newcastle comply with Premier League Profitability and Sustainability Rules as they were able to sell the winger for a considerable profit following his move from Odense in Denmark last summer.
United paid less than £7million for the Gambian in June 2023 before quickly loaning him out to Feyenoord where he enjoyed a productive loan spell. Minteh scored 11 goals in 37 matches for the Rotterdam outfit, including one in the Champions League.
He also helped Feyenoord win the KNVB Cup despite being sent off in the final. The sale of Minteh to Brighton, while representing a significant profit for the club, was not quite as lucrative as it appeared on paper due to an agreement made with Odense last year.
The Gazette understands Odense had a sell-on clause inserted into the transfer agreement with Newcastle which entitled the club to a seven-figure payout upon Minteh’s big-money move to Brighton. Sell-on clauses for young players are common in football transfers though it has not been confirmed whether Newcastle have agreed such a deal with Brighton for Minteh.
The winger could feature against his former club for Brighton as they face Newcastle at St James’ Park in the Premier League on October 19.
