'Yes Rafa!': Newcastle United fans react as Benitez makes bold selection call against Huddersfield

Rafa Benitez has handed a full debut to Miguel Almiron - and Newcastle United fans are delighted.

The selection call could come as a surprise to some given Almiron's lack of game time with his new side, but supporters are delighted with Benitez's decision.

Elsewhere, the Spaniard has kept faith with the side that drew at Wolves - with only Christian Atsu dropping out to make way for Almiron.

That means youngster Sean Longstaff once again starts at St James's Park as Benitez keeps faith with the homegrown prospect, despite more senior options being available on the bench.

Here's the best of the reaction to the team news on social media:

@ian9694 said: "Suddenly looks like a half decent team"

@asabart14 added: "Yes Rafa come one Newcastle big win today please"

@john_nufc42 commented: "If it’s not broken why fix it I’m happy that the two lads in MF retained their places it’s all about competing for places and no one is guaranteed"

@shaybarrett15 posted: "Happy with the team but just wondering is barreca the new lazaar"

@amth0 tweeted: "Can’t help to think Our midfielders should be shelvey, Diame, atsu, Almiron. With Rondón up front. But understand the selection with Longstaff, Hayden and Perez"

@CaptainJLasc added: "Good team Rafa keeping form players like Longstaff and Hayden in. And hopefully this is the perfect game for Almiron to shine. My only gripe is Barecca not making the last 2 squads."

@andybell_1 said: "Pleased almiron starting but Atsu has played well last few weeks so a little unlucky to miss out"

@bethmann99 posted: "Brilliant!! Miggy master class incoming!!"