Yohan Cabaye admits he's finished at international level after World Cup snub

Yohan Cabaye has admitted that his France career is over – after moving to the Middle East.

The former Newcastle United midfielder joined UAE Arabian Gulf League side Al-Nasr this summer.

Cabaye was part of the France side which finished second at Euro 2016.

However, the 32-year-old wasn't named in the squad for this summer's World Cup, which was won by Didier Deschamps' side.

“They won the World Cup with a young team, and it’s been a while since I’ve been called up, so to be realistic that’s something that’s behind me now,” Cabaye told Gulf News.

“I’m really happy they won the World Cup, I’m proud of the team and proud to be French, but I’ve had my time in the national team, and I’m really proud of what I’ve done with France."

Cabaye left Newcastle and joined Paris Saint-Germain in January 2014 in a big-money move.

He later returned to the Premier League with Crystal Palace the following year.