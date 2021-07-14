The Magpies are set to take on York and Harrogate as head coach Steve Bruce prepares for another season in the Premier League.

Here, we take you through everything you need to know about the games…

When is Harrogate vs Newcastle United and York vs Newcastle United?

Both games will take place on the same day (Sunday, July 18).

A Newcastle United team will travel to the LNER Community Stadium to face York City.

Meanwhile, a second Magpies squad will face Harrogate Town at the EnviroVent Stadium.

Both games will kick off at 2pm.

What are the odds for Harrogate vs Newcastle United and York vs Newcastle United?

With the game being a pre-season friendly and not a competitive fixture, there will be no odds offered from bookmakers.

Neither clashes will be available on television.

Can I stream Harrogate vs Newcastle United and York vs Newcastle United online?

Newcastle United won’s be streaming either fixture on their own website.

However, Magpies supporters will be able to stream both games via the York and Harrogate club websites.

Are there any other ways I can follow Harrogate vs Newcastle United and York vs Newcastle United?

BBC Radio Newcastle will also provide full match commentary of one of the games.

The Shields Gazette will also have full coverage on our website.

Are there any tickets available for Harrogate vs Newcastle United and York vs Newcastle United?

Only a limited number of home season ticket holders will be permitted to attend both games.

