Yoshinori Muto delivers message to Newcastle fans

Yoshinori Muto has thanked Newcastle United fans for their support – after scoring his first goal for the club.

Muto, signed from Mainz this summer, netted in yesterday's 3-2 defeat to Manchester United at Old Trafford.

The striker, handed his first start in the game, put Newcastle 2-0 up in the 10th minute.

Jonjo Shelvey played the ball to Muto in the box, and the 26-year-old turned and shot past David De Gea.

Jose Mourinho's side scored three second-half goals to claim all three points.

Muto posted a message to fans on Twitter today.

"Thank you very much for your support at the away match," tweeted the Japan international. "Without your support, I wouldn’t have scored my first goal. Next game, I will do my best to get 3 points for the team!"

United manager Benitez spoke about Muto's adaptation to English football before the game.

“He’s getting better in terms of understanding, that is the key," said Benitez. "Each player and person is different.

“He will improve and he will improve his English and also in knowing his team-mates and the movement of his team-mates around him. He’s getting better.

Asked for Muto’s best position, Benitez said: “It’s off a striker in a 4-4-2 situation. But I’m telling you that he’s learning and he’s closer (to a start).”