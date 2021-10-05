'You cannot win this battle' - TalkSPORT pundit urges Steve Bruce to consider Newcastle United exit

Steve Bruce, Manager of Newcastle United. (Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)

The 60-year-old has been at the centre of widespread criticism from supporters for some time now, and his cause has not been helped by a winless start to the season that has left his side second from bottom in the Premier League.

Reflecting on the Magpies’ dire run, and the mounting pressure facing Bruce, Cascarino was quick to offer his take on the matter.

Speaking on talkSPORT, he said: “Steve’s earned a lot of money as a player, and look, money isn’t the driving force, he obviously loves being a manager, but he’s earned a lot of money as a manager as well.

"I know how much Newcastle means to him, but there's a part of – and it’s not my decision because it’s his life – that feels like you cannot win this battle at Newcastle. You cannot win, and do you really need to suffer and go through what you’re going through as a person?

"I think there’s a real strain for Steve on this. I mean, I don’t know, I’ve not spoken to him personally about it, but he’s got a fanbase that don’t like the owner, which is quite clear. They don’t particularly like him because he’s associated with the owner. They have bad results, and I think, ‘Steve, do you really need all that is being thrown at you?’.

"You can argue, yes, that he loves to be a manager, and he doesn’t want to be seen to be walking away, but I feel like I want him to say, ‘You know what? I can’t take this anymore’.