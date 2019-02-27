'You could have a lot worse owners than Mike Ashley': Glenn Roeder's stunning Newcastle claim

Former Newcastle United manager Glenn Roeder has offered his views on Newcastle United's ownership.

Roeder, speaking on the Jim White Show on talkSPORT, became the latest former Magpie to give his opinion on the club's current ownership.

And in a stunning interview, the former Newcastle boss said he felt that there were far worse owners than Mike Ashley.

The Sports Direct Tycoon is still yet to sell the club after his surprising appearance on Sky News late last summer, when he said takeover talks were at an 'advanced stage'.

A consortium fronted by ex-Manchester United and Chelsea chief executive Peter Kenyon has failed to conclude a deal thus far, leading fan protests against Ashley to ramp up.

But Roeder feels that there are far worse options than the man currently in charge at St James's Park.

Mike Ashley remains in charge of Newcastle United

"You could have a lot worse owners than Mike Ashley," he said.

"They might be worse under a new owner.

"Take Alan Pardew, he could have sacked Alan three or four times times in a rocky period, but he stuck by him.

"And in the end, Alan was smart enough that when the opportunity came to slip out of there, he didn't wait for another bad time where Mike might lose patience and sack him.

"He slipped away and joined another club.

"When he does eventually find the price that he wants, I'm just hoping that the new owner has got very deep pockets to improve the squad, because it does need badly improving."

Roeder did, however, admit that his former employers had impressed during their 2-0 win over Burnley yesterday evening.

But he was concerned at the lack of talent progressing through Newcastle - and the North East in general - in recent years.

"They played well last night [against Burnley] and they deserved to win against an unusually limp Burnley side," he added.

"But we said about Beardsley, Waddle, Gazza - there's three Geordies. The North East hasn't produced one player since of that quality."