'You're in League One!' - Newcastle fans react to Sunderland's Twitter dig over Harry Redknapp comment

Sunderland AFC's Twitter account has taken another swipe at Newcastle United - and this time, Toon fans have hit back.

Only a few weeks ago, the Black Cats' media team mocked sections of the Magpies fanbase after a minority were captured in their black and white shirts, cheering on the opposition at Sunderland's away fixtures.

Sunderland reacted by naming and shaming those Newcastle supporters in question when announcing the 'Newcastle branch Sunderland supporters' had joined Twitter by tweeting: "after seeing us win home and away, we assume you've already signed up?"

A response by the United faithful was somewhat muted - however a jibe following on from a comment from ex-Tottenham Hotspur manager Harry Redknapp has failed to be ignored.

On the first episode of this year's ITV I'm A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here, Redknapp was asked by co-host and Newcastle fan Declan Donnelly what he thought of his teammates - DIY SOS host Nick Knowles, Coronation Street star Sair Khan and entertainer John Barrowman.

"This is the winning team," said Redknapp.

Dec replied: "Do you think you've got much to do to motivate them?" to which Harry took aim at Rafa Benitez's side: "I think they're well motivated this lot...

"I think they're more motivated than your team Newcastle!"

And just as Dec's new co-host Holly Willoughby joked "ooh he went in early!" before the 43-year-old said: "anyway...let's move on," the Sunderland Twitter account attempted to rub salt into the wound.

"‘Arry knows... #ImACeleb" the admin team quickly tweeted.

A flood of replies from Newcastle fans then prompted a further comment from the Black Cats admins, saying: "coming back to our mentions after the advert break..."

As expected, Toon supporters were not impressed with the dig and referred to their Tyne Wear rivals' league status as a point of defence.

Here are just some of the responses:

@leerobson23: "A bit rich this isn’t it... what would a club relegated twice in a row know about motivation?"

@HollyAtkinson10: "‘Arry knows yous are in League One aswell"

@NoahHume_ "League 1 of English football"

@kieraandixon: "Least we’re not in League One..."

@CheekyTOON24: "He never mentions you as he's forgotten who you are!!"

@AdamProcter1995: "Tbf can't blame you's for wanting some entertainment from TV since you can't beat Wycombe"

@N_Potter1984: "Another desperate attempt at staying relevant, doesn’t quite have the desired effect when you’re 2 leagues below"

@WB_NUFC17: "Mind the gap"