Australian referee Jarred Gillett has been appointed as the man in the middle for the weekend clash at Vicarage Road as The Magpies look to secure their first win of the new season.

The 34-year-old started his career in the A-League back in his home country before moving to England in 2019 to referee in the Football League.

Gillett has officiated matches at all three divisions in the EFL, including last season’s Championship play-offs.

He has since been promoted to the Select Group 1 of referees by Professional Game Match Officials Limited (PGMOL), allowing him to be selected for Premier League matches this season.

But it’s not Gillett’s first taste of Premier League football as he has had English top flight experience as a video assistant referee.

Referee Jarred Gillett during the Sky Bet Championship Play-off Semi Final 2nd Leg match between Brentford and AFC Bournemouth at Brentford Community Stadium on May 22, 2021 in Brentford, England. A limited number of fans will be allowed into the stadium as Coronavirus restrictions begin to ease in the UK. (Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

