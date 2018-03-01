Boldon CA seek new manager after boss announces retirement

Boldon CA are searching for a new manager after Paul Mossa’s announcement that he is to retire from football.

Mossa, who has helped turn around the Wearside League club’s fortunes over the last three years, is to step down at the end of the season after 20 years in management.

Boldon chairman Kevin Oliver paid tribute the Mossa as he begins the search of finding a replacement with the club gunning for promotion to the Northern League.

Oliver said: “Myself and the committee would like to thank Paul for the last three years he has given to Boldon and it’s been some of the best times as a chairman that I have witnessed at the club.

“Paul had brought professionalism to the club and had a special bond with the players and committee.

“It’s sad that we are losing a good local manager from the game but that’s football so I just want to say a big thank you Paul from all at the Villa.”

Mossa took over as Boldon boss at the start of the 2015/16 season after agreeing a three-year plan with the committee.

Having had spells in management at Gateshead Rutherford and Horsley Hill, he began to put together a young, hungry side with the aim of establishing CA in the top half of the Wearside League after a number of seasons battling in the bottom five.

His first season was a success, with Boldon finishing 10th and also winning the Sam Bartram Trophy against South Shields, and crucially, the prestigious Shipowners Cup.

Mossa then led Boldon to the League Cup final last season, and secured a fifth-placed finish in the league.

The target this campaign was more ambitious, with Boldon looking to gain promotion to the Northern League. They currently sit fourth in the table.

Mossa said: “I have thoroughly enjoyed my football management career and hope I’ve made a difference during that time.

“I’ve managed some great teams with fantastic players. However, the current set of players, who have more or less been with me since I joined Boldon, are something special. They are great players, with a togetherness which is unrivaled.

“I would like to thank Boldon chairman Kevin Oliver and his committee for the support and friendship they have given during my time. I would also like to give a big thank you to my Boldon coaches, Michael Hutchinson and Tony Robinson who are outstanding coaches and without them the success could not have been achieved

“I have a number of projects on the go and I don’t feel I can give the commitment that managing a football club requires.

“I hope I’m leaving Boldon in a much stronger position and an attractive proposition for a new management team. Boldon are a fantastic club, steeped in history and a sleeping giant on the non league scene.

“I wish Boldon every success for next season and hope their progress continues.

Anyone interested in becoming Boldon’s new manager for the 2018/19 season should contact Kevin Oliver at kevinoliver347@gmail.com