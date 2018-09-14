Exciting Hebburn buzzing for FA Vase clash

Hebburn Town boss Scott Oliver is hoping a bumper crowd turn out tonight to see his exciting side continue their bid for FA Vase glory.

Hebburn host Billingham Synthonia this evening under the floodlights at the Energy Check Ground.

The second preliminary round tie is a further chance for the Hornets to continue their fine start to the season, which has seen them top the Northern League Division One table.

The Vase is also a priority for the club, however, with Hebburn keen to go as far as possible in the prestigious competition.

Oliver is hoping to have a strong squad at his disposal, and has been boosted by the return to training of last season’s player of the year Jack Donaghy.

The young defender has been sidelined through injury, but with Hebburn in good form, Oliver won’t need to rush him back.

Oliver said: “After last week’s great win at Shildon, we are hoping for another good performance and result tonight.

“We will not be taking Synners lightly as they beat a strong Knareborough team in the last round.

“Synners are managed by the ex-Middlesbrough and Manchester City player Jamie Pollack and are a good young team.

“We trained well on Tuesday night with 19 lads at training so our injuries are clearing up nicely.

“Jack Donaghy is now fit to play after a freak injury in the summer, I will decide whether he is involved or he gets some game time in the reserves.

“I really enjoyed our performance last week and feel we are ready to kick on now and have a very good season.

“I am hoping for a good crowd as this team is very exciting going forward and we have been good to watch so far.”

Craig Malley is still not fit for Hebburn, while they are still waiting on keeper Andrew Jennison’s international clearance, meaning Steve Hubery returns in goal, taking over from the transfer-listed Sam Taylor.

However, in-form Lee Kerr – a serial winner of the Vase with Whitley Bay – is unavailable.