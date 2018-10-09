FA Cup clash between Dunston UTS and Gateshead selected for live BBC broadcast

Dunston UTS are set for a cash boost after their FA Cup fourth qualifying round tie with Gateshead was selected for a live BBC broadcast.

As a reward for their extraordinary 4-3 win over former Football League club Chester in the previous round, Chris Swailes' men were handed a home tie against The Heed in Monday's draw in what will be a local derby.

Interesting draws such as Blyth Spartans vs York City followed out the hat, made on TalkSport 2 earlier in the week, but the BBC have decided to stream the competition's lowest ranked side as they seek another FA Cup scalp.

Originally scheduled to take place on Saturday, October 20 at 3pm, the tie has been brought forward to a 12:30pm kick-off as Steve Watson and co visit the UTS Stadium.

As a result, each club will receive £2,000 with £25,000 prize money on offer for the winner.

This may give Newcastle United fans a chance to watch the hugely anticipated cup tie before making the short journey over to St James's Park to watch the Magpies in action against Brighton and Hove Albion.