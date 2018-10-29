FA Trophy draw: South Shields handed home draw in all Evo-Stik Premier affair

South Shields have been handed an-all Evo-Stik Premier tie at home to Hyde United in the FA Trophy second qualifying round.

The Mariners progressed to Monday afternoon's draw after David Foley scored a spectacular overhead-kick on the way to his hat-trick alongside a goal from Dillion Morse in a 4-0 win over North Ferriby United.

WATCH: David Foley scores a sublime long-range overhead kick

Hyde themselves emphatically advanced into the next round after seeing off Bamber Bridge in a 3-0 victory at Ewen Fields.

Both sides have already faced off this season and Graham Fenton and Lee Picton's side will be hoping to avenge their 4-1 defeat at Hyde, 13 days go.

That day, Shields were without the likes of Jon Shaw, Gavin Cogdon, Phil Turnbull and Lee Mason.

Five points separate the pair in the Evo-Stik table with South Shields sitting in 6th and Hyde in 12th.

The tie will take place at Mariners Park on Saturday, November 10.

Meanwhile, the Mariners will travel to Chester-le-Street in the second round of the Durham Challenge Cup while Hebburn Town make the trip to FA Cup heros Dunston UTS.