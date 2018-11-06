Fan noise was loud and proud – Shields boss

Graham Fenton has hailed South Shields’ magnificent travelling supporters following Saturday’s hard-fought win at Whitby Town.

The Mariners won an important three points on the road thanks to a rare strike from Craig Baxter late in the game.

They were roared on at the Turnbull Ground by an away following estimated to be in excess of 500, and the Shields fans who made the trip helped to generate a superb atmosphere.

Joint manager Fenton says they played a big part in the victory.

He said: “The supporters were our 12th man. They carried us.

“We were trying to get messages on the pitch and the players couldn’t hear a thing. The support was absolutely phenomenal.

“We knew from social media that a lot of people were coming down, and we could tell how noisy they were going to be from the warm-up.

“They helped us to the victory.”

The win was Shields’ third away from home this season, following victories at Stalybridge Celtic and Matlock Town.

Fenton was pleased with the battling qualities shown by the Mariners as they remained sixth in the Evo-Stik Premier Division.

He added: “It was such an important win for us.

“A lot has been made of our away form, but Saturday was so pleasing.

“We were against a good team in horrible conditions, and managed to show we can dig in for a full 90 minutes.

“The two away wins we had before that were slightly different victories, and in this one we had to be patient.

“It was so pleasing to show that side of our game.

“We’ve shown time and time again at Mariners Park when the weather is nice on a perfect pitch we can really play football.

“This is the side of the game we need to show ourselves and everyone else we can do really well in.”

Shields are back in action on Saturday when they host Hyde United in the Buildbase FA Trophy at Mariners Park.

Kick-off is at 3pm and admission prices - which can be paid at the turnstiles - are £10 for adults, £8 for students and over-65s, and £3 for under-16s.