Five-star Jarrow Roofing step up survival surge

Jarrow Roofing blasted Washington away to win 5-1 to claim all three Northern League Division One points last night.

On a blisteringly cold night at Boldon, kick-off was delayed by 15 minutes to allow Richie McLoughlin to repaint the pitch lines, with the frost making then difficult to see.

When play did start, Roofing pushed hard and should have taken the lead seconds in, when Paul Gardiner elected to square the ball when in a good position. Liam Anderson just failed to get on the end of the pass.

The goal that Roofing were threatening arrived through Davey Palmer after 23 minutes.

Shaun Vipond pumped a free-kick forward, with Anth Myers flicking the ball on. With the visiting defence looking to clear, the hard-working Anderson won in the tackle and slipped in Palmer to finish.

Washington equalised just after the half hour. Jake Pickard collected the ball deep and struck at goal, the shot taking a wicked deflection off Vipond to beat Shaun Newbrook.

Roofing were under pressure – much of it their own making. But they weathered the storm to set up a second half in which they stormed to victory.

Anderson grabbed his sixth goal from four games when he rifled in after 66 minutes to put Roofing back into the lead.

Lee Kerr’s low drive was parried and Anderson smashed the ball into the roof of the net from the rebound.

Two minutes later, Roofing were out of sight. Dennis Knight collected the ball wide on the right edge of the box and cut inside before driving a shot across goal and into the far top corner.

Gardiner grabbed a fourth goal after 74 minutes as he finished off on the rebound after Olly Martin’s shot was saved.

And Martin rounded off the scoring after 81 minutes.

Knight brought the ball under control on halfway before passing forward to release Martin in on goal, and he kept his cool to finish low past the keeper.

Roofing now head into a Saturday clash with Dunston UTS at Boldon, two points from safety and with three games in hand.

Washington remain in big trouble, with 12 games left to play, second from bottom and 13 points short of fourth-bottom Penrith.