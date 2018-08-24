Fuming Hebburn Town boss Scott Oliver on ‘horrendous and humiliating’ displays

Angry Hebburn Town boss Scott Oliver said he was humiliated, embarrassed and hurting after seeing his side crumble in the second half against North Shields on Tuesday.

The Hornets were cruising at half-time, leading 3-0 and looking set to add three points to their Division One tally.

However, a second-half fightback by the Robins saw them grab a 3-3 draw, topped by a 40-yard last-minute equaliser from Paul Robinson.

Hebburn are still unbeaten but with 11 points from their first five games, Oliver knows his experienced and expensively-assembled side should have more.

He said: “We are unbeaten but I am far from happy. The goals we are conceding are horrendous and to see my keeper beaten from the halfway line in the last minute was humiliating.

“We are stunning going forward but it has shocked me how we crumble when teams come from behind in games.

“Our game management from experienced players is not acceptable. We won’t let this continue I’m searching to find a way to tighten us up and still be fluent going forward.

“The players are hurting and embarrassed by their second half on Tuesday. Having three right-backs injured did not help in the second half as we clearly struggled down that side.

“You get punished in this league for mistakes and we must improve. It’s like watching a basketball game at the moment and that’s not the way I want our team to play.”

Hebburn host Ryhope CW tomorrow with Andrew Stephenson unavailable for the foreseeable future due to work commitments.

Dan Groves, who came off at half time in midweek with a groin problem is a big doubt but James Fairley will be available from the start after missing the first half due to work.

Young defender Jack Donaghy will be available in two weeks’ time.

Oliver said: “We will add goalkeeper Aidan Grant to the squad. He played plenty of games for Dunston last season and has been in our reserve team that are doing well this season.”