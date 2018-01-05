Heat is on for Jarrow as they face promotion challengers

Jarrow boss Dave Bell is expecting a tough test tomorrow when they host Heaton Stannington.

The Stan are challenging hard for promotion from the Northern League Division Two, and have already tasted success over Jarrow this season.

Joint manager Bell, however, hopes his side can have a strong second half of the campaign after a long period of inactivity.

He said: “In the reverse fixture earlier in the season they beat us comfortably at their ground 6-2. We have learned a lot since then though and I would like to think this one will be a much tighter game.

“However, we need to be able to deal with their threats going forward. They have pace and great finishers and this is shown through their league position.

“For a team to sit second halfway through the season, they have to have demonstrated a consistency in their performances – this is something we are striving towards.

“We have not played that many games over recent weeks this is a really tough game for us to start off again.

“But we are now getting numbers and quality back into our squad having been without a number of players recently so we will be looking to have a good second half to the season.”

Bell is without Dean Martin, Sam Attewell, Andy Wilkinson and Josh Allan through injury but Darren Morton looks likely to return to the squad after a long-term lay off.