Hebburn Town boss considers changes for big clash after side were bullied by Sunderland RCA

Hebburn Town manager Scott Oliver is weighing up whether to ring the changes or give his players another chance to prove themselves in the aftermath of last weekend’s humiliating defeat against Sunderland RCA.

The Hornets went into the game knowing that a win would have taken them clear at the top of the Northern League Division One table, but suffered a 4-0 defeat against their rivals.

With a trip to another title contender, leaders West Auckland Town, tomorrow, Oliver has warned his players that they can’t accept a repeat performance.

While it was their first league defeat of the season, Oliver has set his team high standards, especially given the recruitment the club conducted over the summer and the calibre of players he has at his disposal, and with the sides only separated by goal difference it is another chance for Hebburn to make their mark on the division.

Oliver said: “West Auckland have the same points as us at the top of the table and are many peoples favourites to win the league so we will need a huge improvement from last Saturday’s heavy defeat at Sunderland RCA.

“All credit to our opponents who were excellent on the day but we were outbattled and at times bullied after a disastrous first half where everything went wrong .

“The goals we conceded were shocking and I do not expect another performance like that the rest of this season.

“I need to decide whether I make wholesale changes or I give the same lads a chance to put it right on Saturday.”

“Nobody escaped from criticism in my eyes. We have trained twice this week and the players know we won’t accept last week.”

Craig Malley is out with a hamstring and Hebburn have captain Louis Storey, Matt Tumility and midfielder Lee Kerr receiving treatment while still training, so Oliver will decide whether to use them Saturday.

However, he is confident of getting a reaction from whoever starts the game.

“These lads are winners and I expect a big reaction on Saturday,” he added.