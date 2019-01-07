Hebburn Town boss Scott Oliver reveals why he’s confident of beating West Auckland in FA Vase

Hebburn Town boss Scott Oliver was focusing on the positives after landing fellow Northern League side West Auckland in the FA Vase ddraw.

The two remaining Northern League sides were paired against each other in the Fifth Round tie.

Hebburn, who beat Shepshed Dynamo 2-1 on Saturday, will have home advantage with the tie scheduled to be played on Saturday, February 2.

It will be a tough test against West Auckland, who beat Sunderland RCA on Saturday with an extra-time winner, but Oliver is confident the Hornets can prevail.

He said: “West Auckland are below us in the league, and we have beat them already this season.

“Plus, it is a home draw so I’m thinking of the positives.”

Hebburn are favourites to reach Wembley and Oliver admits whoever comes out on top has a great chance of going all the way.

“Most people would say that whoever wins the tie will have a chance of winning the competition,” he admitted.

Hebburn beat West Auckland 2-1 back in September in the league thanks to a late strike by forward Graeme Armstrong.