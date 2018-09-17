Hebburn Town drawn at home to City of Liverpool in FA Vase First Round Proper

Hebburn Town will face City of Liverpool at home in the FA Vase First Round Proper.

The Hornets beat Billingham Syntonia on Friday with goals from Luke Sullivan, Graeme Armstrong and Ben Dibb-Fuller securing a 3-1 victory.

City of Liverpool, nicknamed The Purps, currently sit third in the North West Counties League and are yet to suffer a defeat this season with six wins and one draw.

They've been flying high in the FA Cup, too, with The Purps preparing for a trip to National League North side Chester in the FA Cup Second Round Qualifying on Saturday.

Liverpool reached the third round proper of the FA Vase last term before being beaten by losing finalists Stockton Town.

The Hebburn Sports Ground will play host to the fixture on Saturday, October 13 with the winner receiving £825 prize money.