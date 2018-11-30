Hebburn Town manager Scott Oliver demands another FA Vase response

Hebburn Town manager Scott Oliver is demanding another response from his players as they get set for their ‘biggest game of the season’.

The Hornets make the trip to Teesside in the FA Vase tomorrow to face last season’s beaten finallists Stockton Town.

They travel on the back of a 3-0 midweek defeat at unbeaten Northern league Division One leaders Dunston, after a game in which Oliver said he was only happy with four of his players’ performances.

However, he is confident they can bounce back against another Northern League rival, and give them travelling fans plenty to cheer about.

He said: “Losing to top of the table Dunston on Tuesday disappointed me after a poor second-half display on a mudbath of a pitch.

“The first half was very even but a deflection which led to their first goal changed the game.

“Dunston fully deserved their win after that – they were first to every ball and we’re unrelenting. I was only happy with four of our players’ performances on the night, which was not enough against an unbeaten Dunston.

“That was our only second defeat away from home in the league in 2018 as our away form has been very good.

“Stockton in the Vase is our biggest game this season and a huge challenge against a team who reached the final at Wembley last season. We have three buses full of supporters backing us and we aim to give them a great day.

“Stockton have strengths and weaknesses but are a strong team. The fact we won at Consett on a astro turf pitch will give us confidence as Stockton also have a 3G surface.

“But we need an improvement from Tuesday as I thought we were sluggish and our display lacked energy.

“We are in no mood to go out of a competition everyone at the club is enjoying.”

Craig Malley, Luke Gillespie and Vase legend Paul Chow miss the game but Hebburn are hoping Jack Robson is available after missing midweek through illness.