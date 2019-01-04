Hebburn Town ‘ridiculous’ FA Vase favourites ahead of Shepshed Dynamo tie

Hebburn Town boss Scott Oliver believes it is ‘ridiculous’ that his side are favourites for the FA Vase – but is still confident of beating Shepshed Dynamo tomorrow.

The Hornets entertain the Midland League promotion contenders in another massive tie as they look to take the next step on the road to Wembley.

He is expecting a tough game against Dynamo, however, and hopes a bumper home crowd will spur his side on to victory.

“We have watched our opponents and they are a fine team and would be in the top six in our league,” he said.

“The game is again a 50-50 game, like many we have played in this competition.

“I believe they are travelling from Leicester on the day so we must take advantage of our home tie.

“We are favourites to win the competition which is ridiculous. We have players that have gone all the way in the Vase but more than half our squad were playing in the second division last season.

“There must not be any complacency from players or supporters on the day. It is a fine achievement to have won five games so far and we want to progress.

“The lads are all together and will give their all.”

Oliver is without suspended defender Dan Groves, Luke Gillespie and three-time FA Vase winner Lee Kerr.

However, the former Birtley Town boss will have a big decision to make at left-back as Scott Wallace returns to the squad and will challenge for a place in the line-up alongside the in-form Gary Shaw.

Oliver added: “Scott wallace is available at left-back and I have a tough decision to make as Gary Shaw has had two fine games after returning from Rhyope.

“Dan Groves has been outstanding at right-back and I have a few options on who replaces him.

“Graeme Armstrong returned from injury last Friday with a hat-trick and also it was great to see Luke Sullivan back on the scoresheet.

“We have goals in our team, no more than top scorer Michael Richardson with 16 goals in 26 games.”

With South Shields having an away game tomorrow, Oliver hopes that a few of their fans might come to the Energy Check Ground to help swell their crowd.

However, the club have also asked fans to be on their best behaviour after trouble following the win against City of Liverpool in a previous round marred their big day.

Oliver added: “We are hoping for a bumper crowd and hope supporters of non league football from the whole of South Tyneside will come along to give us a helping hand.”