Hebburn Town set for record crowd for FA Vase clash against City of Liverpool

Hebburn Town boss Scott Oliver is hoping the town and borough turn out in force to help his side take the next step towards a possible Wembley appearance.

Oliver’s side take on City of Liverpool on Saturday in the first round of the FA Vase.

The game is expected to attract a record crowd to The Energy Check Ground, with Hebburn hoping the fact that it is Non-League Day, and Newcastle United and Sunderland are both without games, will help swell the attendance to beyond four figures.

More than 400 tickets have already been sold while City of Liverpool could bring 300 travelling fans of their own, meaning the club’s record attendance – 530 for a friendly against Newcastle United Under-23s last year – looks set to be smashed.

Oliver said: “It’s going to be a great day but we need to make sure we turn up on the pitch.

“Everyone is talking about the game and it will be a big crowd. We really appreciate the support of everyone and it will be great to see such a big crowd.

“Myself and Chris Thompson will be taking time out on the day to enjoy it. We have been there when there were 16 paying fans and when we had the ‘Save Hebburn’ campaign.

“We are proud of what everyone has achieved in a short space of time, and we need to take it all in.”

Oliver is confident that playing in front of a bumper crowd will inspire his players, many of whom have won the FA Vase before.

Having lost their league game on saturday against Whitley Bay, Hebburn will be looking to get back to winning ways – with Oliver insisting Wembley is the goal.

He added: “Most of these players are used to playing in front of big crowds, they have done it plenty of times before.

“Everything is set up for us on and off the pitch so there will be no excuses if we don’t perform.”