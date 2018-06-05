Hebburn Town sign experienced duo and release six of their promotion-winning squad

Hebburn Town boss Scott Oliver continues to overhaul his squad ahead of the new season after signing experienced duo Lee Kerr and Luke Gilhespy.

Two-time FA Vase winner Kerr will add quality to the centre of midfield after playing for Jarrow Roofing and Seaham Red Star after leaving Whitley Bay, where he starred alongside Paul Chow, scoring at Wembley in 2009.

Former Dunston UTS and Bishop Auckland defender Gilhespy, meanwhile, can play as a centre-half or at right-back and was most recently at Seaham Red Star where he made 11 appearances.

Manager Scott Oliver said: “Both of these signings will add quality to our squad.

“Lee has a great passing range and is very good technically, while Luke always stood out when I saw him play for Dunston. He had a frustrating season just gone, but is eager to get cracking with us.”

The duo join fellow new signings Graeme Armstrong, Louis Storey, James Fairley and Luke Sullivan as Oliver reshapes his squad after promotion to the Northern League top flight, with Hebburn releasing six players from their squad.

Long-serving striker and former captain Channon North has been released by the club after almost 200 appearances for the Hornets. North scored 111 goals in five seasons but with strikers Armstrong and Sullivan joining from South Shields, he has been released along with fellow forward Dan Robinson.

Defenders Ross Toward and Ian Bickerstaff also leave having made 198 and 97 appearances respectively in four seasons, while left-back Adam Rundle has also been told to find a new club, along with Chris Douglas.

Steve Hubery, Scott Wallace, Rhys Williams, Jack Donaghy, Craig Malley, Meechack Kanda, Gary Shaw, Callum Smith, Dan Smith, Paul Chow, John Sherlock and Stuart Bramley have been retained.

Peter Jones is also to stay at the club but he isn’t set to play until at least December because of a ligament injury.