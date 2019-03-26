Here's the new-look table as South Shields handed Evo-Stik promotion boost

South Shields have been handed a promotion boost after North Ferriby's record was expunged from the Evo-Stik Northern Premier League.

The Mariners are now just ONE point off top after the league made the decision to wipe the Yorkshire-based side's record from the division.

North Ferriby folded earlier this month after a court ruling saw them liquidated over unpaid debts having inflicted a rare defeat on Shields earlier this season.

It means they can’t see out the remainder of their games and the Northern Premier League announced over the weekend that they would be expunging all the club’s results from this season.

This has provided Shields with a huge boost in their promotion bid as they will lose just three points when the standings are recalculated - whereas promotion rivals Warrington and Farsley Celtic will lose six points, having beaten North Ferriby twice this season.

It leaves Shields just a point behind leaders Farsley and with a better goal difference, while they are now three points ahead of Warrington.

The full table is shown above as Graham Fenton and Lee Picton's side continue to battle for another promotion.

A statement from Northern Premier League said: “Following receipt now of confirmation that North Ferriby United Ltd has been liquidated, the Northern Premier League can confirm that the club’s playing record in the EVO-STIK League Premier Division will be expunged, as per League Rule 12.9 (below) and in accordance with FA regulations.

“The NPL had to await formal notification of the liquidation before it could confirm its position.

“Member clubs were updated on the situation at the Chairman’s meeting on Sunday."