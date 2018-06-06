Louis Storey named Hebburn Town captain

Louis Storey has been handed the Hebburn Town captaincy for next season as manager Scott Oliver continues his revamp of the playing squad.

Storey, who signed for the club last week from South Shields, will skipper the Hornets on their return to Northern League Division One.

The 24-year-old, who can play either in defence or centre midfield, said: “I’m absolutely delighted that the club have given me this opportunity. I feel as if I’m going to respond really well to it.

“One of my key attributes as a player is leading on the pitch and trying to lead by example in terms of my performances.

“I am really looking forward to being part of the project that we’ve got in hand, and I’m delighted to accept this offer.

“Now that I’ve signed for the club and that’s all done and dusted, and it’s been more than a month since the end of last season, I can’t wait to get started with Hebburn.”

“Louis is a natural leader and will be ideal for the role of team captain,” added Oliver.

“He will be very important in the coming season as we look to gel our new signings in with the current squad.”

Storey was announced as a Hebburn player last week, along with former Shields team-mates Luke Sullivan and Graeme Armstrong, and ex-Marske and Washington winger James Fairley.

The quartet were then joined this week by experienced duo Lee Kerr and Luke Gilhespy.

Two-time FA Vase winner Kerr will add quality to the centre of midfield after playing for Jarrow Roofing and Seaham Red Star after leaving Whitley Bay, where he starred alongside Paul Chow, scoring at Wembley in 2009.

Former Dunston UTS and Bishop Auckland defender Gilhespy, meanwhile, can play as a centre-half or at right-back and was most recently at Seaham Red Star where he made 11 appearances.

The arrival of the six new players is unlikely to be the last additions to the squad, while Oliver has also released half a dozen players from the side that won promotion last month.

Long-serving striker and former captain Channon North has been released by the club after almost 200 appearances for the Hornets. North scored 111 goals in five seasons but with strikers Armstrong and Sullivan joining from South Shields, he has been released along with fellow forward Dan Robinson.

Defenders Ross Toward and Ian Bickerstaff also leave having made 198 and 97 appearances respectively in four seasons, while left-back Adam Rundle has also been told to find a new club, along with Chris Douglas.