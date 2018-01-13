Mariners snap up Sunderland midfielder Dan Wright on loan

South Shields last night sealed the signing of Sunderland midfielder Dan Wright on a 28-day youth loan.

Bosses Lee Picton and Graham Fenton – whose table-topping side host Mossley in the Evo-Stik North today (3pm kick-off) – will have Wright available for the next month. His deal runs until February 11.

He has played for England at Under-16, U17 and U18 levels but has found Under-23 football hard to come by for the Black Cats this term.

Nevertheless, he comes to Mariners Park in good spirits, following a well-taken double in last weekend’s 2-1 Premier League 2 victory over Derby.