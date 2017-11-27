Memories of when South Shields FC called Simonside Hall home

Newer fans of South Shields FC may be surprised to learn they haven’t always played home games at their current Mariners Park ground.
Older followers will have fond memories of their former ground at Simonside Hall, where they played from 1950 until 1974.
Its development was backed by the endeavours of a supporters’ club which at one point had a recorded membership of more than 13,000.
It had two grandstands, floodlights and a social club, as well as dressing rooms, showers, offices and living accommodation.
In the ground’s heyday, the average home gate was 7,000, but a record attendance of 20,500 gave an indication of the potential for growth of a club which one day hoped to return to the Football League, where it played in the 1920s.
Numerous friendlies were played against Scottish League opposition, along with a number of prestigious representative games, including schoolboy internationals.
FA Cup exploits, such as a 5-0 demolition of Crewe Alexandra, added to the quite enviable reputation of the old ground.
It was with some sadness, therefore, that the early 1970s saw fortunes plummet, to the extent that the club actually folded, and Simonside Hall was sold to the borough council for housing development.
