Roofing ready for tough Marske test

Jarrow Roofing supremo Richie McLoughlin feels his side are ready for a tough trip to Marske United this weekend.

Both sides had their fixtures postponed last week due to the severe weather conditions. Roofing had been preparing to host Cumbrian outfit Penrith, while Marske were expect to travel to Sunderland RCA.

Instead, McLoughlin took the opportunity to work on the Roofers’ fitness levels in preparation of facing a Marske side that turned them over 4-0 on Roofing’s home ground earlier in the season.

“We had a few injuries and with last weekend’s game off, it gave us the opportunity to give a few of the players a rest,” McLoughlin said.

“But we also had a friendly game on Monday and managed to give a few minutes to the players that had problems.

“It seemed to have been a help – especially with Jamie Marshall and Liam Anderson who are just getting back. It was a good warm-up for us.”

Roofing have had a tough first half of the season and with a mixture of injuries and suspensions, they’ve often found themselves going through periods with a heavily depleted squad. As a result, they’ve spent most of the season trying to stay away from the relegation zone.

In contrast, Marske United have been flying. They currently sit second in the Northern League table, although they have a handful of games in hand over leaders Morpeth Town.

McLoughlin is under no illusions as to how difficult a task Roofing will face in attempting to take points away from a side with such momentum behind them.

“I think Marske are top notch. They’re one of the best teams in league – if not the best,” he said.

“They were so impressive when they beat us at our place. To try and stop them, we’ll need to keep our shape and first and foremost make sure that we don’t make any daft errors.

“It’s important that we look after the ball and concentrate.”

Roofing will still not have a full squad available to them. Brad Varga, Scott McArdle, Shaun Vipond and Paul Garthwaite will miss out.

The game is a 3pm kick-off at the GER Stadium in Marske.