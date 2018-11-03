South Shields banish away-day blues at Whitby while Hebburn progress in FA Vase

South Shields put an end to their poor away form with a 1-0 win over Whitby - and there was another FA Vase win for Hebburn Town.

Backed by a strong travelling contingent, Craig Baxter's late strike gave the Mariners all three points and ensured the away fans would return to Shields in good spirits.

Shields had lost their last four league games away from home, a run of form which had dented their promotion hopes.

Only their form at Mariners Park had kept them at the right end of the table, but they managed to grind out a win at the Turnbull Ground to move up to sixth in the Evo-Stik Premier table.

They went close to the opener when man of the moment David Foley rattled the crossbar while Jon Shaw was off target with a good chance.

Foley went close again but on 81 minutes the winner came from an unlikely source, right-back Baxter drilling home.

Meanwhile, Hebburn were at Hallam for their FA Vase second round game, and late drama ensured they returned with the win.

Vase legend Paul Chow appeared to have won the tie for the Hornets with an 83rd-minute strike but three minutes later Sam Smith levelled for the Sheffield-based home side.

But with extra time looming, Jack Robson was on hand to send Hebburn into the next round.