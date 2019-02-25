South Shields chairman Geoff Thompson reacts to reports of merger talks with Gateshead

Geoff Thompson has rubbished reports that South Shields FC have held talks with Gateshead over a possible merger.

Shields are chasing promotion from the Evo-Stik Premier this season, which would put them in the National League North, two runs below the Football League.

The club has undergone a remarkable transformation under Thompson since he took control of the Mariners in 2015. Shields, who had been playing at Peterlee, returned to the town and have achieved three successive promotions as well as winning the FA Vase at Wembley.

Thompson has been open in his ambition to return the club to the Football League for the first time since 1930, and launched Project EFL in September.

Gateshead, meanwhile, are in the National League play-offs after a stunning season, though doubts still remain about their long-term future and finances under new owner Dr Ranjan Varghese.

And a report in the Non-League Paper at the weekend claimed the Heed had held talks with Shields about merging, and about relocating to Kingston Park, home of rugby side Newcastle Falcons.

However, Thompson tweeted: "Never going to happen! We know where we are going #ProjectEFL. Let’s not waste our time discussing it."

Reports of talks between the two clubs first surfaced last May with South Shields issuing a statement saying there was no truth in the claims.

It read: "The club wishes to clarify its position following rumours which have accelerated online and in the print media over recent days.

"There is no prospect of the club merging with Gateshead FC this summer, nor has this avenue been suggested or explored."

Shields and Gateshead have a long and chequered history together. The third and current incarnation of the Mariners was formed in 1974 after the club moved to Gateshead following the sale of Simonside Hall, the second time it had happened after South Shields FC had also folded and moved to Gateshead in 1930.

It seems there is no appetite for this to happen a third time, however.