South Shields could get promotion boost after North Ferriby United wound up

South Shields’ promotion hopes could receive a huge boost after North Ferriby United were wound up at a court hearing yesterday.

The former FA Trophy winners announced they have folded with immediate effect after the court heard they were unable to pay a debt of just over £7,500.

North Ferriby have only won two matches this season, but one of those came against Shields early in the campaign.

If the club’s results are expunged from the Evo Stik Northern Premier League table it would put the Mariners in second place and one point off the top spot.

Farsley Celtic and Warrington Town both picked up all six available points against the Villagers, who won the FA Trophy in 2015.

If North Ferriby’s points are removed from the table, Shields would have 67 points with Farsley and Warrington on 68 and 66 points respectively.

In August, Shields lost 3-0 to North Ferriby, who sat at the bottom of the division. They went on to win the reverse fixture 6-2 at Mariners Park.

League chairman Mark Harris said: “The league is still seeking formal confirmation of what happened during this morning’s high court hearing.

“We have a league board meeting on Sunday and all options will be explored and discussed during that meeting.

“A further announcement will be made at some point after that meeting.

“But, we must be mindful that we are talking about a football club, where a lot of people have a strong emotional attachment.

“We can’t rush into any decision, we have to take our time to make sure we make the right decision.”

North Ferriby’s game against Bamber Bridge today has been postponed.

The Humberside club have struggled financially in recent years. According to the Non League Paper, they were unable to pay the £7,645.25 owed to a sports turf company.

The club was formed in 1934 and won the FA Trophy in 2015 at Wembley, beating Wrexham on penalties.

However, they have slipped down the leagues since then and in November 2017 ownership of the club was handed over to Jamie Waltham. He left in May 2018.

Carl Chadwick took over at the club in its final months and in January there was news the Villagers were still looking for a stadium move and a name change.