South Shields go clear at top of table after dramatic late winner against Farsley Celtic.

Dillon Morse scored a sensational late winner for South Shields in their top of the table clash with Farsley Celtic to send the Mariners three points clear in the title race.

Morse stole in to flick home a Lee Mason cross deep into injury time to send the majority of the 2,000-plus crowd into raptures.

Lee Picton celebrates.

A tight, scrappy, nervy game had seen clear chances few and far between, but the Mariners maintained their 100 per cent home record to move top of the Evo-Stik NPL Premier Division.

The two teams had come into the game locked on 53 points and with an identical goal difference, and there was little to choose between the two sides.

Josh Gillies forced Celtic keeper Kyle Trenerry into a smart save early on while James Spencerwas denied by Liam Connell at the other end as Farsley looked dangerous.

Mariners keeper Connell was named man of the match at full time and he somehow kept the visitors out in the second half, producing a wonderful save to deny Nathan Cartman.

That save came seconds after Gillies had seen Trennery tip his effort onto the outside of the post, but Celtic looked a threat and Connell was forced to block a thumping effort from Spencer.

With the game looking like it would end goalless, however, substitute Robert Briggs and Mason combined for the latter to fire over a low cross. Morse, up from his defensive berth, failed to control but then flicked the ball beyond Trennery and into the net from six yards out.

The celebrations were joyous. Players piled on top of Morse in the corner of the pitch and on the sidelines, managers Graham Fenton and Lee Picton celebrated what could turn out to be one of the most crucial wins of the season.