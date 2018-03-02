South Shields hope to beat the weather – and get back to winning ways

South Shields have been backed to bounce back to winning ways tomorrow – should their game at Goole unexpectedly beat the weather.

The snowy conditions and freezing temperatures are expected to decimate the non-league schedule this weekend.

We’ve got to focus on ourselves and make sure that when we get games, we’re at it Jon Shaw

It would be a surprise if the Mariners’ trip to bottom side Goole goes ahead, but the Evo-Stik North leaders have prepared as normal.

They were held to a disappointing 0-0 draw by mid-table Radcliffe at Mariners Park last Saturday as their advantage at the top was cut to one point.

However, vice-captain Jon Shaw insists confidence in the Shields camp remains high ahead of a crucial run of fixtures.

The defender said: “We’re still in control and have a game in hand on Hyde, who are second, so it’s still in our hands and we’ve got plenty of time.

“Are the other teams at the top going to win every game from now until the end of the season? No.

“We’ve got to focus on ourselves and make sure that when we get games, we’re at it.

“We were last Saturday, but we just couldn’t quite get a goal.”

Shields will not be fooled by league positions heading into tomorrow’s game.

Goole held out for 86 minutes at Mariners Park in October before succumbing to two late goals to lose 2-0.

Shaw is expecting another test.

He added: “Every game is tough and we know this one will be, too.

“We really want to get back to winning ways, and are confident we will.

“If we lose our next game, we’ll get people – especially because it’s South Shields – saying it’s a crisis or the bubble has burst, and all of that rubbish.

“We just have to get back out there, get another win on the board and prove to everyone that we’re still the team to beat.”

Shields are hoping to welcome back striker Gavin Cogdon, who has missed recent weeks with a hamstring injury.

Anthony Callaghan remains out, though.