South Shields in eleventh heaven after cup rout

South Shields hit double figures in a thumping Durham Challenge Cup win over West Auckland Tunns last night.

Carl Finnigan scored five in an 11-0 win over the Wearside League side at Mariners Park.

Ben Harmison struck two goals while Lee Mason and Daniel Wright also got on the scoresheet, before Michael Colquhoun and Callum Guy capped things off with their first senior goals.

Finnigan opened the scoring after just three minutes as he flicked the ball home after a ball across the area from Harmison.

He doubled the lead soon after when Wright got in on the left of the area and sent an excellent pass across the face of goal, where Finnigan tapped it in.

Mason had an effort saved and Finnigan smashed a shot from distance against the crossbar as Shields maintained the pressure.

It was 3-0 in the 15th minute as Harmison received the ball on the left of the box before lashing a brilliant effort into the opposite corner.

There were numerous other opportunities before Finnigan completed his hat-trick, curling a wonderful shot into the top corner from 25 yards.

He scored again on the half-hour mark after rounding the goalkeeper and finishing coolly.

Finnigan could have had his fourth before half-time, but his header from a Nathan Lowe cross struck the post.

Lowe was making his debut for the Mariners after signing on Saturday, and was impressive in the centre of midfield.

Mason scored the sixth on 54 minutes after wriggling through a number of challenges before picking out the top corner.

Wright was next on the scoresheet with a terrific effort from the edge of the box for his first goal for the club.

Colquhoun scored his first senior goal after converting a penalty late on, before Guy got in on the act by squeezing an effort in off the post.

Finnigan and Harmison each scored again in the closing stages from close range as the Mariners completed a resounding victory.

They are back in action on Saturday as they host North Ferriby United in the FA Trophy.

SOUTH SHIELDS: Lister, Biwer (Guy 21), Lough, Brown (Colquhoun 59), Patterson, Ross, Wright, Lowe, Harmison, Finnigan (c), Mason (Scott 55). Subs not used: Armstrong, Judson.

Goals: Finnigan (3, 10, 28, 30, 88), Harmison (15, 90), Mason (54), Wright (67), Colquhoun (pen 81), Guy (86). Attendance: 511.

Elsewhere in the competition, Boldon CA were on the wrong end of a hammering of their own as they lost 10-0 against Northern league side Shildon.

Forward Jack Blackford and striker Nathan Steel both scored hat-tricks and there were goals for Matthew Robson, Ben Trotter, Brad Hird and Aaron Duell.